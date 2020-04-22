Peter Joseph Palmisano, Jr. passed away unexpectedly at his home in The Woodlands, Texas on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Pete was born on August 19, 1941 in Peace Dale, Rhode Island. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Joseph Palmisano, Sr. and Catherine MacDonald Palmisano, and his beloved four-legged companion Austin. He is survived by the love of his life, Judy Maglio, his daughter, Ashley Palmisano, his brother, George Palmisano, and many loving family members.

Pete served as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal. He had a long and successful career in management working for numerous banking and information technology companies. Pete possessed a great zest for life, was very outgoing, and had the best sense of humor. He never met a person he did not like. If you were a friend of Pete, you had a friend forever. He was a wonderful, generous and very kind man who was always willing to lend a helping hand. Pete was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed watching all animals, big or small. Pete was a true car enthusiast and enjoyed racing cars for many years. He was a member of the Miata Club where he met life-long friends. He will be greatly missed by everyone he leaves behind.

Online memorials and condolences can be left on the Forest Park, The Woodlands, Funeral Home webpage. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Bird Conservancy Charity at www.abcbirds.org.

At this time, due to the national health crisis, there will not be a public viewing or burial service. A memorial service, with full military honors, will be scheduled at a later date for the family to gather with loved ones and friends to celebrate Pete's life and the many lives he has touched over the years.