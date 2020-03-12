Philip Sheridan Harris, IV, of Spring, Texas passed away on March 10, 2020. Phil was born June 23, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois and grew up in a Mundelein, Illinois. Preceding him in death were his father, Phil mother, Elvira, brothers, Steve and Wade, and sister, Kay. Survivors include his niece, Kathy Szubinski of Wauconda, Illinois and Colleen Harris of Spring, Texas.

A graduate of Mundelein High School, Phil earned his Masters at Nova University and became a licensed professional counselor in both Florida and Texas. A resident of Key West for 35 years, he worked for the Catholic Charities helping the homeless, The Care Center as a counselor, and on the psychiatric ward of Depu Hospital. He was an active member of Anchors Away. In 2015 he relocated to Spring, Texas where he established a successful private counseling practice.

Phil was a peaceful, joyful, loving, kind and generous man, well loved and greatly admired by his friends and family, most of whom described him as their hero. While heaven is richer because of his arrival, he will be missed by so many.

To be notified of the time and place for Phil's Memorial Celebration, please text your name, address and phone number to 305-509-0352.