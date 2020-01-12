Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis A. Lyon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Ann Lyon, 71, of The Woodlands, Texas, died peacefully on Monday, January 6th, 2020 after a seven year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Phyllis was born December 15th, 1948 to Nadine and Phillip Bender of Pratt, Kansas. She was a majorette in the marching band at Russell High School before graduating in 1966, then attended Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas. There she met her husband, Lindsey Lyon, and went on to have 2 children, Vanessa and Travis. Phyllis was energetic, strong-willed, caring, and devoted to her family. She enjoyed painting, sewing, and floral design. She volunteered at her kids schools and most of all, enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. She is survived by husband Lindsey Lyon of Conroe, Texas, daughter and son-in-law Vanessa and Richard Breckenridge of Spring, Texas, son and daughter-in-law Travis and Brooke Lyon of College Station, Texas, grandchildren Megan and Braden Nichols, Ava and Addison Lyon, brother Curtis Bender and wife Robin of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, sister Debora Lewis of Honolulu, Hawaii, sister Kathy Nersesian and husband Charlie of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Steve Mermis of Russell, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Diana Mermis, and her parents, Phillip and Nadine Bender. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held in the near future, all inquiries for ceremony date and time and any condolences can be sent to

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.