Randy Kellum, 67, died in peace early Monday morning. Known by his close family as "Pop," Randy leaves his brother, Blake; his three kids, Tray, Kristin Hollifield and Jeffery; two much loved kids-in-law, Kenneth Hollifield and Aimee Morrison; three grandkids, Gabby Williams, Maddie Miller and Kamryn and Jack Morrison; and four great-grandkids, Lonnie, Leo Mack, Presley and Liam Hollifield. Randy gave big joy to everyone that loved him and gave his kids an exceptional Father.