Renate Adelheid Bigelow, 77, of The Woodlands, Texas, went to Heaven on April 13, 2019. . She was born in Danzig, Germany on May 22, 1941 and attended school in Germany before coming stateside with her husband Ed upon his leaving the U.S. Army in 1962. She was married to Edward Lee Bigelow on July 17, 1961. Renate was a devoted wife, homemaker, loving mother and "Mema" with a passion for friends, family and worldwide travels. She learned English quickly with help from her husband and by watching American soap operas and game shows. A talented cheerleader and gymnast growing up, Renate in later life used those talents to often dance the night away with her husband. She was preceded in passing by her youngest son Brian and husband Ed. She is survived by son Michael (and his wife Kathy) from McAllen, TX, daughter Erika (and her husband Roger) of Martindale, TX, grandchildren Megan Bigelow of Newport News, Virginia, Hannah Bigelow of McAllen, Texas, Justin Wood (and his wife Brooke) of Houston, TX, great grandson Tristan Bigelow of McAllen, TX, sister Ingrid Bannon of Lafayette, Indiana, olus numerous friends, relatives and other loved ones

Funeral arrangements will be held at Forest Park, The Woodlands, 18000 I-45 South, The Woodlands, TX 77384 at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019.