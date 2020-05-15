Rheba Witcher Cummings, of The Woodlands, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, May 4th, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Honey Grove, Texas, on March 23, 1928. She moved to the "Big City" of Corpus Christi where she met Don and married him. They began the life-long journey that comes with being married to a Commander and pilot in the Navy. This meant traveling the world and moving all over the country almost every summer. She became a pro at finding housing, moving in and setting up, making friends and getting her children enrolled in a new school on time. After 25 years, they finally got back to Texas when Don got to retire in Dallas. Rheba was preceded in death by her husband Don in 2008 and her favorite son-in-law, John, in 2019. She is survived by her son Don, Jr. of Empire, Colorado; her daughter Leslie Norcross of The Woodlands, Texas; and her favorite people in the whole world, her grandsons: Brent Norcross, Jeffrey Norcross, Bradley Norcross and his wife Chrissy and their sons, Corbin and Caleb. They always made her so happy. Mommy was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution tracing her roots back to England and Virginia in 1724. She was a fierce bridge and contract bridge player, played golf, needle pointed pillows and stockings, decorated beautiful homes, was always dressed to the nines, and was a fabulous cook. No matter what she made, her grandsons' favorites were Snickerdoodle cookies and her "Damn Good Jello" as they called it. She was a true Southern Lady and will be missed every day. We want to give special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Village Green in Conroe and Memorial Herman Hospice for loving and taking care of Mommy like she was their own. Rheba will be interred with Don in The Houston National Cemetery at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to The Woodlands United Methodist Church, thewoodlandsumc.org, or the charity of your choice. "Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can." John Wesley
Published in The Woodlands Villager from May 15 to May 28, 2020.