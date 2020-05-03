Rhonda Allison
Rhonda Jean Allison, age 64, went home to be with the Lord on April 16, 2020 during her stay at her daughter's home in Montgomery, Texas. She was born on February 11, 1956 in Staunton, Illinois. Her family later moved to St. Louis, M issouri, where she graduated from Oakville High School in 1974. Rhonda married David R. Allison in July of 1975, and spent her life sharing her faith and encouraging compassion for others. She was a long-time employee of the May Company (later Macy's), and she was a also a participating member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Spring, Texas. Recently, Rhonda could be found decorating her dream home or spending quality time with loved ones. She is preceded in death by her husband, David, and granddaughter, Emma Daulton. She is survived by her parents, Vernon and Joyce (Kathy) Gusewelle, her brothers Cliord (JoLynn) Gusewelle and Brian Gusewelle, her daughters Shannon (Brent) Allmon, Amy (Dennis) Daulton, Rachel (Harold) Collins, and her eight grandchildren Colette and Meredith Daulton, Kate, Charlie and David Allmon, and Ariana, Garin, and Jackson Collins. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Her ashes are to be buried alongside her late husband in the National Veterans cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Memorial donations in memory of Rhonda may be made to: Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110 New York, NY 10122 US The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center P.O. Box 4486 Houston, Texas 77210-4486


Published in The Woodlands Villager from May 3 to May 16, 2020.
