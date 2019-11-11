WICHITA, KS - Elms, Richard, 75, retired United States Air Force Chief Master Sergeant, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. Rosary, 7:00 pm, Thursday, November 14; Funeral Mass, 10:30 am, Friday, November 15, both at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Preceded in death by parents, Jim and Rita Elms, and daughter, Theresa Elms. Survived by his wife, Mary K. Fisher-Elms; son, Dale (Lesya) Elms of Palm Harbour, FL; step-daughter, Marcia (Dennis) Bradfield of Wichita, step-son, Bobby Fisher of The Woodlands, TX; grandchildren, Evan (Elyssa) Bradfield, Madison (Patrick) Narron, Robin Bradfield, Austin Fisher, Presley Fisher; great-grandchildren, Josephine Bradfield and Aniston Narron. A memorial has been established with St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3642 N. Ridge Rd., Wichita, KS 67205 and Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com