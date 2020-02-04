Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert M. "Bob" Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

An original Home Town Hero, Bob Williams 101 years young passed away peacefully Friday December 20, 2019. Born in Denison, Texas October 5, 1918, he spent his childhood with an older sister and parents who ran a grocery store in the front of their house. At 16, he moved to Chicago, Illinois. There, he would discover college and the YMCA. Then December 7, 1941 happened and his life, like so many of his peers, would change everything. He and his future wife were living proof of the greatest generation. He spent 4 years in the Army Air corps and was stationed on the island of Tinian in the Mariana Islands serving as a Special Service Officer. After the war, he returned to Chicago and the YMCA. While working at the Y, he met his future wife Lois Valentine Nelson.They were married in august 1947. They would rear 3 children and Bob would rise in the YMCA and become Director of the Ravenswood YMCA. In the early 70's he moved back to his Texas roots in Houston and eventually to The Woodlands. He and his wife Lois loved The Woodlands. On The Woodlands 25th anniversary, Bob was named a Home town Hero. He was in his late 80's before he retired. He loved selling real estate in this great town. Bob's death is preceded by his wife Lois and son Tom. He is survived by 2 sons, Robby and Jon, 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

