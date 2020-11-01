Ronald Kenneth Cooper, 73, of Conroe, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born on January 23, 1947 in Houston, Texas, to George and Valda Cooper. Ronald faithfully served in the United States army during the Vietnam War with distinction. He retired from the Texas Forest Service. He loved to fish, hunt, and grow a garden with his lifelong friend Kenny Hasara; but most of all he loved his family. Ronald was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Ronald was so proud and he cherished all his grandchildren.



He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Peggy Cooper; daughter Christie Minalga and husband Matthew; grandchildren Audrey, Lily and Dylan Minalga; brother Johnny Cooper and a host of friends. A private family memorial will take place at a later date.



