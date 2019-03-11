Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose E. Blackburn.

Rose E. Blackburn passed peacefully at her home in The Woodlands on March 6. Rose enjoyed life to the fullest. She had a great passion for interior decorating and gardening. She loved the hunt for the perfect accessories to complement her vision.

Rose is predeceased by her parents, Marcella & Nicholas Weisend and all 11 of her siblings. Rose is survived by John, her husband of 64 years, extended family members and friends. Honoring her wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to or St. Jude's Research Hospital.