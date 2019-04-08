Ryan Keathley Bielitz, 26, of The Woodlands, TX passed away March 16, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. Ryan was born in Dallas, TX on July 3, 1992 to Earle "Andy" and Gail Bielitz. He spent his early years in Rochester, NY before moving to The Woodlands. He graduated from The Woodlands High School in 2011 where he was named to the Principal's Leadership Council and volunteered with the Little League Challenger baseball program for players with special needs and was a member of Woodlands Church. He was a pitcher for TWHS baseball team, Texas Tech University and Blinn College. Ryan was named to the TTU Baseball Student-Athlete Academic Honor Roll and the Blinn Athletic Director's Honor Roll. He was granted a scholarship to The Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities at TTU in 2016 where he took courses to become a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor. Words that describe Ryan : gentle, smart, funny, caring, curious, insightful, deep thinker, coachable. Ryan left behind artwork reflecting his deep desire to help others with the words "Light up the Darkness" written on the palm of his hand.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Andy and Gail of The Woodlands, TX; his sister, Rachel Brock and husband, Nathan, and their children, Charles and William of Indianapolis, IN; his brother, Casey Bielitz of Oklahoma City, OK and his great grandmother, Pauline McKenzie of Floral City, FL; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Sharon Keathley of Searcy, AR and Richard and Jeralyn Bielitz of Hideaway, TX. Ryan's 12th great grandfather, Thomas Rogers, came to the US aboard the Mayflower in 1620.

A memorial service is planned for Sat., April 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM with a reception immediately following at WoodsEdge Community Church, 25333 Gosling Rd, Spring, TX 77389. Ryan will be buried beside his grandparents at a private family ceremony to be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in Searcy, AR.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ryan Bielitz Memorial Scholarship in the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities at TTU. To give by mail, make checks payable to Texas Tech Foundation, note the Ryan Bielitz Scholarship, and mail your check to TTU System Financial Services, Box 45025, Lubbock, TX 79409-5025. Online donations may be made here: http://donate.give2tech.com/?fid=IA000423