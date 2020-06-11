Scott Wolford

Scott Charles Wolford, 64, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home in The Woodlands, Texas after an inspiring fight against cancer on Sunday, June 7, 2020, his heavenly birthday.

Born on April 28, 1956 in Bossier City, Louisiana to loving parents Charles and Betty Wolford, Scott graduated from Newbury Park High School in Southern California in 1974. While he considered a pro-motocross career following graduation, Scott instead attended Louisiana State University where he pledged as a member of the FIJI fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance in 1978.

Scott met the love of his life and soulmate, Kathryn Williams Wolford, on a blind date in the fall of 1975. Following an immediate attraction, Scott and Kathie were engaged in April 1976 and married in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 20, 1977. During their marriage, Scott and Kathie lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Austin, Texas before moving to their forever home in The Woodlands, Texas where they raised their two sons, Todd William and Brian Scott.

Scott and his brother Steve formed Corporate Medical Systems in 1987. As President of CMS, the medical billing company was truly Scott's "baby" for the past 30 years and he treated and thought of his employees as family.

Scott joined The Woodlands Rotary Club and remained very involved for a number of years, being named a Paul Harris Fellow and member of the District 5910 Hall of Fame, and served as President from 1998-1999. Scott has been very involved as a member of Woodlands Church since 1997.

Never one to shy away from adventure, he reignited his passion for cycle riding with the purchase of a Honda motorcycle and later two Harley Davidsons, and he and Kathie enjoyed travelling around the country with numerous friends. To celebrate Scott's 50 th birthday, he attended the NASCAR Racing Experience, where he was able to drive a real NASCAR with his sons. And as an avid golfer, he loved time spent on the golf course with family and friends and achieved a "hole in one" in 2007.

After enjoying the Wolford family beach house for seven years, Scott and Kathie built their own beach house in Galveston, Texas for even greater cherished time with their family. It was from LegaSea where Scott, or "Poppy", helped each of his three oldest grandchildren catch their first fish in Galveston Bay, proudly showing them his love of salt water fishing. It was at LegaSea where the love Scott shared with Kathie, the pride he had for his sons and the joy in his eyes around his grandchildren was most evident.

Scott faced his April 2019 diagnosis with glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, with strength and grace. He defied odds throughout his cancer journey, and even through bad news found the silver lining and determination to beat Ursula. He chose to smile when he could have frowned; chose to laugh when he could have cried; chose to love when he could have been angry; and chose to persevere when he could have given up. He taught us how to love, be brave, find courage and live life to the fullest. Scott had no regrets for the life he lived, and as a devout Christian and man of great faith, was able to find peace with his ultimate outcome. While he left us far too early, over the past year he was constantly surrounded by the love of family and friends, and he is now playing on the greatest golf course ever!

Scott is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Kathie; sons and daughters in law, Todd and Kim Wolford of Houston, Texas and Brian and Kelley Wolford of The Woodlands, Texas; grandchildren Katie, Lane, Wilson, Claire and Owen; parents, Charles and Betty Wolford; brothers and sisters in law, Steve and Amy Wolford and Kent and Ann Wolford; nieces, nephews, and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his mother in law, Jerry Williams, and father in law, Robert Williams.

The family will receive friends during a visitation on Friday, June 19 at 1:00 p.m. in the Woodlands Church Lobby, 1 Fellowship Drive in The Woodlands. A celebration of Scott's life will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the Worship Center and all are welcome. A reception will follow at Glade Gallery, 2900 Woodlands Parkway in The Woodlands. In Scott's honor and to further the fight for a cure for GBM, the family requests that donations be made to the M.D. Anderson Anne C. Brooks Brain and Spine Center in lieu of flowers.