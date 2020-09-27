Sherra Owens Bailey went peacefully to the Lord on September 4, 2020. Born July 31, 1929, to Olan and Ada Owens, Sherra was born and raised in Houston, Texas. She graduated from John G. Reagan High School in May 1947. She married Leslie Noel Bailey on August 7, 1948, and they had 2 children together Debbye and Gary.



Sherra was known for her warm personality and smile. She loved being around her family and friends. She loved preparing for and hosting parties and holiday gatherings at her beautiful home. Spending time with her husband, Les, and maintaining their beautiful yard filled with azaleas were her most favorite past times. It was not uncommon to see the "Yard of the Month" sign in her yard. She was blessed with many friends and loved playing dominoes with her 42 group.



Sherra was a member of First Baptist Church Conroe. Her faith in the Lord was strong and mighty, no matter what challenges she faced. She attended church regularly and found great peace through spending time in Scripture and prayer. She had the joy of serving on the Welcome Committee and was a devoted member of the church choir.



Sherra was blessed with two children, Debbye and Gary. One of her greatest blessings was being a grandmother and great-grandmother to 3 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.



Sherra is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Pam Bailey; son-in-law, Donald Glenz; grandchildren and spouses, Lesley and Rob Launikitis, Ben and Nicky Bailey, Brandon and Krystal Bailey; great-grandchildren, Mark and Avery Launikitis, Maverick Bailey, Kara and Blake Bailey.



She is preceded in death by husband, Leslie Bailey; daughter Debbye Glenz.



The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date due to current social gathering restrictions.



