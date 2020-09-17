1/
Shirley Lisenbe Smith
1933 - 2020
Shirley Marguerite Guyton Lisenbe Smith was born January 2, 1933 in Bryan, Texas, and went to be with Jesus on September 14, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Henry Guyton and Margaret Guyton Smith, her loving husband, James Lisenbe, sisters Wanda Fisk and Delores Milford, and daughter-in-love, Roxanne Lisenbe.

Shirley is survived by her husband Bill Smith of Conroe, sister, Barbara Pendley Owens of New Waverly, daughters Anita Smith and husband Terry of Dallas, Valerie Stults and husband Robert of Rowlett, son James Lisenbe and wife Toni of Conroe, Steve Lisenbe and wife Mariann of Willis, Bruce Lisenbe and wife Terri of Conroe, Kimberly Babcock and husband Bert of Montgomery, 12 grandkids, 19 great-grandkids, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley loved her family and the Lord more than anything, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her!

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Church, 10087 League Line Rd, Conroe, TX 77304. Interment will take place following the service at 2:00 p.m. at Restever Memorial Park Cemetery in Bryan, Texas.

Published in The Woodlands Villager from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Metcalf Funeral Directors
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Christ Church
SEP
19
Interment
02:00 PM
Restever Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Metcalf Funeral Directors
1801 East White Oak Terrace
Conroe, TX 77304
9367563311
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 17, 2020
Steve and Family,
You are all in my thoughts and prayers at the loss of your mom. I pray God wraps His arms around you all and gives you an abundance of peace and wonderful memories to share.
Colleen Poole Duhon
Friend
