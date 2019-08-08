After a nine year battle with breast cancer, Simone Buzeli Arantes Brazwell passed away on July 24, 2019 while on vacation with her family in Brazil. She was born in Ribeirao Preto, Brazil, moved to the U.S. in 1993 and later became a naturalized U.S. citizen. She lived in The Woodlands, Texas with her husband Jeff and their two children Gabriela and Enzo. She is survived by her husband, children, father, Orlando Alves Arantes, mother, Geni Buzeli Arantes, and brother Marcio Arantes.

Simone received a bachelor degree from Universidade do Sagrado Coracao in Brazil and an MBA from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. She worked in exporting and as a translator, in addition to the full-time job of raising two children.

For all of those who had the joy of knowing her, I don't have to tell you how wonderful of a person she was, always kind, patient, selfless, generous and loving. As a wife she was always supportive and caring. She was the best mom Enzo and Gabriela could ever ask for. She lived for them and taught them so much. Whether as a wife, mother, daughter, sister or friend, she touched the lives of so many people and transmitted positive energy, making everyone better for having known her. She was fond of saying we should "cherish every moment" and she lived by that motto. She will be missed immensely.

The funeral was held at Funeraria Batatais and she was buried in the Cemiterio Municipal de Altinopolis in Sao Paulo state, Brazil. A private memorial will be held in The Woodlands, Texas on August 11th.