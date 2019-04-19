Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sonya Kruijs.

Sonya Lin Kruijs, 52, passed away on April 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Ed Kruijs; and her children, Larysa Kruijs Rangel (26) and Nicole Kruijs (25). She is also survived by her father and step mother, David and Joyce Ryman; mother and step father, Linda and Jeff Lilley; and brother, Daryl Ryman. Sonya was born on January 9, 1967, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1988.

Sonya was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She loved to travel, dance, and learn. She loved nothing more than to be outside, visit new places, try and cook new, healthy foods, and learn and educate others about healthy living. She touched many - all those who knew her will miss her deeply.

Services will be held at Forest Park Funeral Home in The Woodlands, Texas. A viewing will be held on April 26, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., and funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on April 27, 2019.