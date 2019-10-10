Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home 511 West Main Street Waxahachie , TX 75165 (972)-937-2211 Memorial service 10:00 AM Faith Bible Church in The Woodlands Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Sue McKeever, age 84, formerly of Waxahachie, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 in The Woodlands. Born April 20, 1935 in Avalon, Texas to Clifford Harold and Lillian Jo (Peguis) Sissom, she married Billy Gene McKeever in Palmer 1962. An Ellis County native, she moved to The Woodlands to enjoy her children in 2002 after her husband's death. During life, Sylvia, often referred to as Sue, flourished as a contributor to her community in both Waxahachie and The Woodlands. Relishing her life as a believer in Jesus Christ, Sue imparted that love to her children and allowed Him to kindle her love for others. A faithful member of church all her life, she attended First Baptist Church in Waxahachie where she taught women's Sunday School for several decades; later, when she lived in The Woodlands, she treasured her many friends who provided a foundation of community in her neighborhood of Windsor Hills where she also taught weekly women's Bible study many years and belonged to Faith Bible Church. Active socially, Sue played 42 dominoes every week and bridge whenever possible. Sue chose to create beauty wherever she went. An artist, she painted in many mediums, specializing in painting on fine China, then firing each hand-painted item herself in her kiln. She demonstrated beauty in her garden where she cultivated many antique roses and inspired beauty in her neighborhood where she worked with a group to regularly choose "Yard of the Month". However, her favorite palette on which to create beauty emerged in the hearts of children. As a remedial reading specialist, she taught elementary school for more than thirty-five years in Palmer and later Ennis. Daily, she would pack extra sandwiches to school for small children who could not afford a lunch or forgot it, stuff her briefcase with children's underwear and small-sized pants for little ones in class who soiled theirs, and supply Kleenex, cough lozenges, and other items for little runny noses and young sore throats who came to school feeling sick or puny. Yet her greatest gift of beauty bloomed in her passion to help each of her students master the art of reading. To this end she toiled evenings, weekends, and summers to provide a lifeskill that would enable each one to read the Bible throughout life. She loved her children, Gregory Cliff McKeever and Cristal Elaine McKeever Sawyer. She also loved Greg's wife Shelley, and Cristal's husband Robert "Buzz". She adored her twelve grandchildren. Greg and Shelley raise their family in Huntsville: Riley, Mallory, Adelynn, Eli, Micah, Nate, Calli Jo and Ellie Kate McKeever. His married eldest, Peyton McKeever and wife Bethany, reside in Fort Worth. Cristal and Buz raise their children, Faith and Gracie, in Conroe. Her eldest, Whitten McKeever Sawyer Guajardo, lives in Needville with husband Angel.Sylvia's survivors include stepson, David McKeever, and her brother, Rodney Sissom. Her parents precede her in death in addition to her beloved husband Billy Gene McKeever, and stepson, Dell McKeever. A Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Faith Bible Church in The Woodlands. Arrangements are under the direction of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 W. Main St., Waxahachie, Texas 75165. (972)937-2211.

