Thomas Bowen Patrick entered this wonderful, bountiful life September 29, 1928, and departed May 20, 2020, with a smile on his face thinking about dancing, country western music, and playing his harmonica. He was born in Tientisn, China, the son of Nellie and Major General Edwin Davis Patrick. Upon graduation from the New Mexico Military Institute, Tom enlisted in the Army and served in Korea. An outstanding career followed upon his 1954 graduation from Texas Western University, majoring in Geology. After many years working in the fields of the southwestern US and the north slope of Alaska, he went on to hold various exploration managerial and executive positions in several domestic and foreign oil companies. Tom became one of the most highly respected experts on the Egyptian western desert, Australian off-shore, and Mongolian geological oil & gas formations. The Patricks moved to The Woodlands, Texas, in 1984 to form an oil & gas exploration consulting business. In addition to spending time with family, friends, global business destinations, Tom was a strong advocate of education. He was actively involved with the development of The Woodridge School (1985-1987) which became the foundation of The John Cooper School (1988-present). Tom was a positive life force serving on the first Board of Directors for both schools. Tom is survived by his loving wife and best friend of forty-five years, Valerie. Sons Thomas, Timothy, Edwin and daughters Patricia and Kathleen all share fond and colorful memories of their father. There are also several grandchildren, a great grandchild, and multitudes of national and international friends. A Celebration of Tom Patrick's Life will be scheduled for a later date. There will be endearing stories to share with joyful memories that will not fade. In lieu of flowers the family request a donation be made to the Houston SPCA or BARK. Arrangements have been entrusted to Graceful Memorial Chapel, 3160 Brownie Campbell Rd. Houston, TX 77038.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store