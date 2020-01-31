Thomas B. Fry of The Woodlands, Texas lost his long battle with Parkinson's on January 20, 2020. Born in Hammond, Indiana in 1942, he graduated from Hammond High in 1960. He went on to receive a BA from Princeton University in 1964, and a MBA from the University of Chicago Business School.

After their college graduations in 1964, Tom married Susan A. Ellcins, his sweetheart from high school.

Thomas began his international business career with Proctor and Gamble International. After ten years in Germany and then Venezuela, he returned to the USA to start his own businesses. He founded Electra Start of Houston, Mobile Car Doctor, and Car Doctor Collision over the next 33 years.

He had a passion for tennis, fishing, cars, sweets, and his family. He especially enjoyed sharing his knowledge and experience with his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Fry Jaeger and his sister-in-law Gail Millman Ellcins.

Tom is survived by his wife of 55 years, Susan A. Fry, his son Peter A. Fry, his daughter, Christina Fry Christensen, his daughter-in-law Andrea Haulon Fry, and his son-in-law Thomas Christensen. He has four grandchildren, Lauren Fry Preischel, Megan Fry, Alexander Rosales, and Connor Christensen; also his first great-grandchild Lincoln Preischel born in December 2019. He also has brother-in-laws, Alan A. Ellcins of Arizona and Grover Jaeger of Virginia. He is also blessed with nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Forest Park The Woodlands, 18000 Interstate 45South, The Woodlands, TX 77384.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to SIRE Therapeutic Horsemanship, Easter Seals Greater Houston, or Jaimie's Animal Rescue. (jaimiesrescue.org)