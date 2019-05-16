It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas James McGuire, announce his passing at the age of 87 years. Thomas was born on September 16, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York to James and Catherine McGuire. He is preceded in death by sisters Josephine Johns and Kathleen Malskis and survived by sisters Theresa Walsh and Loretta Doerr, spouse of 62 years Arlene (Witte) McGuire, daughters and sons-in-law Jocelyn and Cesar Canals, Rebecca and Thomas Jacob, Rachel and Guy Bate, and Jeanmarie and Daniel Maltese, and grandchildren Thomas and Shannon Canals, Sarah and Dereck Felderhoff, Daniel Maltese, Cynthia Maltese, Madeline Jacob, Joseph Maltese, Salvatore Maltese and Giana Maltese along with many dear family members and close friends.

Thomas was an electrical engineer who did his undergraduate studies at Brooklyn Polytechnic College, graduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania, Moore School of Engineering and spent his professional career in the aerospace industry.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in The Woodlands, Texas at 11:00am. Details and updates are available at the website of Klein Funeral Homes, Magnolia, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to hondurasmissionstaop.com or Associates Holiday Fund c/o Lisa Kennedy at Silverado Memory Care Facility at 7950 Bay Branch Drive, The Woodlands, Texas 77382.