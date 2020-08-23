Thomas Johnstone Miller passed away on July 30th, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born to Adolph and Lillian Miller in El Campo, TX on January 14th, 1944.Tom is survived by his wife, Elaine, of 22 years. They resided in the community of April Sound, surrounded by loving friends. Tom is also survived by his three children: Melissa Plaisance, husband Darry,l and grandchildren Austin, Jake, and Lauren; Jason Miller; Kelley Fooshee, husband Matt, and grandson Oliver Fooshee, as well as his stepchildren Todd Ziegler, wife Cheri, Kelly Ziegler, Jennifer Braden, husband Zach and children Wesley, Eli, and Annabeth, Julie Akin and son Nolan Akin. Tom also leaves his brother, Richard Miller and wife, Verna Miller.Tom attended St. Phillip The Apostle Catholic School, from grade school until attending El Campo High. He attended Wharton County Junior College and transferred to Sam Houston State University, where he joined the Marine Reserves. He had lifelong friends from his boot camp days. After college Tom would settle and raise his children in Houston, TX. He would have a long successful career with W.W. Grainger and retire after 34 years of service with them.Tom was always active and tinkering around with one thing or another. He enjoyed being active, playing golf, tennis and woodworking, but most of all he loved being out on the water in his fishing boat. Many of his retirement years would be spent on the water in Rockport, TX. He was a wonderful provider, loving husband, an amazing father and grandfather. His great sense of humor will be missed by so many who loved him as he was truly one of a kind, who everyone always enjoyed just being around.Tom was proceeded in death by his parents, and sister, Rita Heller and husband Kenneth.Due to COVID related concerns, a celebration of life will be held by the family in the upcoming months and his ashes will be spread in the waters of Rockport, TX.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to:St. Phillip The Apostle Catholic Church304 W. Church StreetEl Campo, Texas 77437