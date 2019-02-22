Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victoria K. "Vicki" Berglund.

Born July 10, 1930, in Canonsburg, PA, Vicki was a former women's health spa manager at The Woodlands Country Club. For 20 years, she volunteered on the ministry team at Memorial Hermann Hospital and sang for 39 years in the choir at her church. Vicki's vivacious personality, beautiful soprano voice, and wonderful laugh will be missed.

She left this world to be with her Lord on February 14, 2019. Vicki is survived by her husband Robert Berglund and children Jeffrey (Darlene) Kerr and Dianne Kerr. She was preceded in death by her first husband James Kerr. A memorial service will be held March 23, 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, The Woodlands. A memorial site is at www.forevermissed.com.