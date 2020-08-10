Vincent W. Uher, Jr. known to friends and family as "V.W. Uher" passed onward from this life into the arms of Divine Mercy at 7:16 P.M. on August 5, 2020 surrounded and embraced by the love his family.
V.W. was born at home on Galveston Island on September 22, 1931. He was co-owner of the V.W. Uher Lumber Company which was started in 1952 at 5701 Broadway in Galveston by his parents Vincent W Uher, Sr. and Alma Wells Uher.
He attended Galveston schools and graduated from Galveston's Ball High School in 1948. He was a proud graduate of The A&M College of Texas, Class of 1952 where was a member of the Corps of Cadets. His outfit was "A Quartermaster". Gig'em Aggies!
He served with the Quartermaster Corps of the U.S. Army in Europe having received orders in 1953 to serve in the occupation of Berlin where he served until 1954. He received the National Defense Service Medal for Army of Occupation Berlin.
In his personal life, he had a great love of performing and acting with roles ranging from King Florestan in the ballet Sleeping Beauty to portraying the very first Saint Nicholas when Dickens Evening on the Strand began.
His various theatrical roles included performances with Performing Arts Enterprises, the Balinese Room Dinner Theatre, Upper Deck Theatre, College of the Mainland Theatre, other Little Theatre groups in Galveston County and the Clear Creek and Clear Lake areas. In Houston he performed at Stages. In 2008 he was in the film 'The Lady in the Funhouse Mirror'. His favorite role was that of "Hercule Poirot" in the play 'Black Coffee' at the College of the Mainland Theatre.
Being very gregarious, V.W. jokingly liked to say "unaccustomed as I am to public speaking" before launching into a spontaneous soliloquy, poetic recitation, or even breaking into song. He was great fun and never met a stage or a microphone he did not like.
V.W. was an avid gardener who never met a plant he did not want to save. He was known even to give a weed a chance. He loved God's creation and through his telescope shared with his children a love of the stars in the heavens.
V.W. was a voracious reader and a student of theology. He was a man of great faith whose spiritual journey took him from the Lutheran Church (where he taught Sunday School) to the Episcopal Church (where he was a Lay Reader, Eucharistic Minister, Children's Chaplain, Sunday School Teacher, and Warden and member of the Vestry) and finally to the Roman Catholic Church where he was a Reader and was very involved in the Roman Catholic Parish (now Cathedral) of Our Lady of Walsingham in Spring Branch and where he taught public speaking for the students of The Children of the Holy House. For V.W. the worship of God and the drawing nearer to Jesus Christ were most important to his life's journey.
In recent years he would attend St. Mary Catholic Basilica when he was home in Galveston, and, when at his son's home in Shenandoah, he and his wife worshipped at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe.
V.W. was survived by his beloved and treasured wife of 58 years Mary Rose Perrett Uher who subsequently died 62 hours later on Saturday, August 8, 2020. They are now together in the nearer presence of God in the Kingdom of heaven.
V.W. is survived by his children Vincent W Uher III of Galveston, TX, Victor H. Uher of Shenandoah, TX, Meredith Alma Uher Zalesak, and his son-in-law the Rev. Dr. Richard J. Zalesak, Sr.; his grandchildren Trish Zalesak and R. Joseph Zalesak, Jr., all of Clear Lake, TX; his nephews Vincent Johnson and Keith Johnson and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents Vincent W Uher, Sr. and Alma Wells Uher; his sister Vinette Uher Johnson, his brother-in-law Verne Johnson, and his nephew Darryl Johnson; and his in-laws Henry Louis Perrett and Pearl Magdalena Franzzo Perrett.
Pall Bearers are Richard Zalesak, Joseph Zalesak, Larry Roberts, Danny Roberts, Vince Johnson, Keith Johnson.
In this time of concern about public health, on Tuesday, August 11th a service for V.W. and Mary Rose will be held at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas at 10:00 A.M. There will be a visitation from 9:00 to 10:00 before the service.
On Wednesday, August 12th, at (INSERT TIME) there will be a graveside service at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock where Mary Rose and V.W. will be laid to rest next to their parents and in-laws. At a later date a Requiem Mass will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to EWTN.COM
; The Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston, TX; or The Salvation Army of Galveston County.