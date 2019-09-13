Walter Carlisle "Corky" Shaw, III passed away September 7th, 2019. He was born to parents Jane Robb Shaw and Walter C. Shaw, Jr. in Pittsburgh on January 7, 1943.

Corky Shaw graduated with an MBA from Michigan State University. He taught history and economics before moving to Houston in 1972 to join Terradevco Development Company - a joint venture partnership with Mitchell Energy & Development - building The Woodlands Inn and conference center. He was an original founder and charter member of The Rotary Club of The Woodlands, serving as president in 1981. Corky was honored with two Paul Harris Fellowship awards and was chosen for the highest award by the Rotary District, "5920 Roll of Fame" in 1996. Through Rotary, he served as the "Interact" sponsor for the Woodlands and College Park High Schools for over 30 years, guiding students to follow the "Service Above Self" motto to enrich their lives and give back to the community. This award is presented to students who strive to the highest standards of the organization. The award was renamed "The Corky Shaw-Ann Snyder Service Above Self Award", in 2008. He was also presented an award from The Woodlands Rotary for his years of service and dedication to "Interact".

Corky Shaw was presented as one of the original "Hometown Heroes", in 1999 and named "Citizen of the Year", by the South County YMCA, where he served as President for 2 terms. He also served on The Interfaith of the Woodlands Board of Directors and their Executive Committee. Corky was awarded "People of the Year" award by The Woodlands "People Scene" in 2011. He was named Mardi Gras King for the Montgomery County Performing Arts Society in 2016.

Corky Shaw was a highly respected home builder, beginning his career in The Woodlands, alongside his best friend and partner for 46 years, Tom Boak, building luxury custom homes in West Isle and Grogan's Point. Corky moved to the Lake Conroe Area continuing to build luxury custom homes around the lake for the past 20 plus years.

Survived by Sharon, his devoted wife of 16 years, Sons Todd Shaw (Jessica) of The Woodlands, Tim Shaw (Meghan) of Austin, stepdaughter Angie McPherson (Keith) of Tomball, his 8 grandchildren Grant, Cate, Olivia, Gavin, Blair, Jacob, Emily, Sisters Gayle Camden (Andrew) and Pam Morey and many loving extended family members and dedicated friends and neighbors.

The family wants to thank Corky's favorite caretakers Shantel Hopkins and Amber Myers for their continued loving and caring support.

The Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Walden Community Church, 12400 Walden Road, Montgomery, Texas.