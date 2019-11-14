Willard Erich Fischer, 85, of Hillsboro passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Town Hall Estates in Hillsboro. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church in Hillsboro with Pastor Michael Nemec officiating. Burial followed at Hillcrest Garden of Memory in Hillsboro.

Willard was born on July 4, 1934, in The Grove, Texas to Erich William Fischer and Bertha Emma (Schmidt) Fischer. He graduated from Elgin High School and went on to attend business school in Austin. Willard served his country in the United States Army. Following his military service, he went to work for Exxon/Mobil where he met his future wife, Linda Booth. Willard and Linda were united in marriage on June 7, 1958, in Houston. Willard then attended the University of Houston and received his Bachelors Degree in Accounting. They later moved to Hillsboro from Houston in 2018. Willard enjoyed traveling, camping, and taking cruises. He was a life long Lutheran and a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Hillsboro.

Preceding him in death were his parents and three brothers, Elton, Curtis and Harvey Fischer.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Linda Fischer of Hillsboro; daughters, Karen Childs of Hurst and Susan Burzynski and husband, Alan, of Richards; brothers, Lee Roy Fischer of Westminster, CO and Myron Fischer and wife, Kathryn, of Austin; sisters, Norma Fischer of Austin and Allene Dixon and husband, James, of Gatesville; and grandchildren, Cathleen Hamby and husband, Christian, of Euless and Megan Childs of Tulsa, OK.

Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 915 Corsicana Hwy., Hillsboro, TX 76645. Condolences may be made at www.marshallandmarshallfd.com.