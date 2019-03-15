Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William C. "Bill" Goodwin.

WILLIAM "BILL" CLIFFORD GOODWIN, Jr., of The Woodlands, TX passed away on March 12th at the age of 95.

Bill was a loving father and husband, doting grandfather, avid golfer, amateur photographer, enthusiastic traveler, voracious newspaper reader, tireless letter-writer, loyal Astros fan, and warm human being.

He didn't leave the world with many possessions. He acquired no great wealth and nothing resembling great power. His gift was in acquiring people, often people in need, and providing them with love, companionship, and attention.

Born in Boston, MA, Bill grew up in Plainville, CT before moving with his father and mother to Houston. There he met a young woman named Genie, visiting from Germany. They fell in love and had one daughter. They moved to The Woodlands in the late 1970s and were among the first settlers there.

Bill joins his wife Genie Goodwin, his sister Ellie, his brothers Phil and Dex, and his parents William, Sr. and Esther who preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter Alice and her husband Mark, his only grandson Matt and his wife Christine, and his great-granddaughter Bette.

As was his wish, a party will be held at a later date to celebrate his life when it's warmer and baseball is back in season. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you subscribe to a local newspaper.