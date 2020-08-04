William Clark Hoppel, 66, of Conroe, Texas, passed Saturday, June 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with HAE. The family would like to thank his doctors and medical staff at the Houston VA Hospital, Memorial Hermann Woodlands, Synergy Home Care & Vantage Hospice.

Visitation & Funeral Mass will be August 14, 2020, 10am-12pm at St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 7801 Bay Branch Dr, Spring, TX 77382. Masks required. He will be buried at the National Cemetery. For additional info, please visit the posting on BeyondTheDash.com.

Clark was born March 20, 1954 in Detroit, MI to Lloyd August & Mary Ann Camarata Hoppel (both deceased). In 1974, during the Vietnam War, Clark joined the Air Force Pararescue Team & was honorably discharged. He studied Construction Mgt, at Lawrence Tech. Univ. & then graduated with Civil Engineering & Construction Mgt from CA State Polytechnic Univ-Pomona. Phi Kappa Upsilon Fraternity member. At the end of his career, Clark was Business Development Director for Webber LLC.

Survivors include his wife Teri Hoppel. Children: son William Clark Hoppel III & wife Vanessa of Phoenix, AZ; son Sean Hoppel & wife Chelsea of Chandler, AZ; Natalie Bertuzzi Butler & husband Craig of Round Rock, TX; Marci Bertuzzi of Walnut Creek, CA; Cameron Bertuzzi & wife, Brittany of Tomball, TX; Trevor Bertuzzi & wife Bethany of Houston, TX. Siblings: Marianne Hoppel Allen & husband Mike of Redlands, CA; Kathleen Hoppel Gertz (deceased); Charleen Hoppel Brown & husband Clint of Redlands, CA; brother Gus Hoppel & wife Vicky of Las Vegas, NV; brother David Hoppel of Redlands, CA; sister Patricia Hoppel & husband Loren Weisbrod of Redlands, CA. Grand childen: Lily & William Clark Hoppel; Dylan Hoppel; Hudson, Hazel & Holden Butler; Kaley Bertuzzi; Cami & Hendrix Bertuzzi. Nieces & nephews: Jay, April, Ashley, Stephanie, Lona, Christine, Lance (deceased), Stephanie, Kevin, Michael, Trey & KC, David, Greg (deceased), Curtis, Lexi, Justin, Lindsey, Jack.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to HAEA.org or HAEA, 10560 Main St., Ste PS40, Fairfax, VA 22030.

Please share condolences & memories at BeyondTheDash.com.