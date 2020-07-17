1/
Zelma Lennon
Zelma Jane Lennon, 95, passed away peacefully on June 29. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Lennon and son-in-law, Bill Berry. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Cathy and Mike Summa, Sue Berry, Jeff and Lisa Lennon; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, her "sister", Kay Simonson, and many friends.

Zellie (Mom, Gramma, GG) kept her wonderful sense of humor even during her last days. She is now sharing stories and laughing with Dad in Heaven.

A celebration of Zelma's life will be shared with family and friends at a later time.



Published in The Woodlands Villager from Jul. 17 to Jul. 30, 2020.
