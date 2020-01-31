Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Albert Ford

Albert Ford Notice
FORD Albert Edward
'Sonny' Peacefully, on January 12th,
in Blyth Country House Care Home and of South Carr near
Blyth aged 80 years.
The dearly loved brother of Rita and Marina and uncle of Claire and Chris.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Monday 3rd February 2020
at Barnby Moor Memorial Park & Crematorium at 1.00 pm
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to Blyth Country House Care Home c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL. Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 31, 2020
