WEBSTER Andrea Joy Aged 50 years.
Of Thorpe Avenue, Whitwell
Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 20th November 2020 at Bassettlaw General Hospital, Worksop.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 16th December 2020
at 12 noon at St Lawrence Church, Whitwell followed by a burial at Whitwell Council Cemetery.
Immediate family members only
(30 people with covid-19 regulations).
For those who would like to pay their respects to Andrea, please could you line the streets from Thorpe Avenue down to Whitwell Square up to
High Street at 11-40am onwards.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to be divided between Whitwell Day Centre
& Rockley Core Unit, Shirebrook.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on 01909-720543 OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Dec. 4, 2020