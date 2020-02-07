Home

Angela Wragg

Notice Condolences

Angela Wragg Notice
WRAGG Angela Aged 82 years of Milton Drive, Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on
26th January 2020 and will
be greatly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 11am on Tuesday 18th February 2020 at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please however, anyone wishing to make a
donation to Cancer Research and
Macmillan Cancer Support will be
gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 7, 2020
