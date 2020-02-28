Home

Mrs Angela Wragg Kilton Mrs Angela May Wragg, aged 82, of Milton Drive, Kilton, Worksop, was cremated at Babwoth Crematorium, on February 18, 2020, following a service in the chapel.
Born on Carlton Road and a lifelong local resident, Angela passed away at Bassetlaw Hospital, on January 26, 2020.
She leaves sons Peter and Steven and three grandchildren.
Mourners were Mr P. Wragg, Mrs S. Wragg, Mr S. Wragg, Miss S. Ward, Miss C. Wragg, Miss B. Wragg, Mr J. Wragg.
Floral tributes were from family, donations received in lieu of flowers were for Cancer Research and Macmillan Cancer Support.
The service was conducted by Rachel Nussey and arrangements were by Dolby Funeral Service.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 28, 2020
