MASSEY ANN YVONNE Aged 81 years, of Victoria Road, Mablethorpe. Formerly Landlady of Lordens Hotel Dinnington, and also of Larpit Green, Whitwell.
Passed away peacefully at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby
on Monday 30th December 2019.
Funeral service to be held on
Monday 27th January 2020 at 2.00pm at St Lawrence Church, Whitwell followed by a burial on
Tuesday 28th January 2020 at Trusthorpe Council Cemetery, Mablethorpe at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Woodland Trust.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on 01909 720543 OR
01909 721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 17, 2020