|
|
|
MALLINSON Anthony Albert
(Tony) Aged 73 years of
Welbeck Street, Whitwell.
Passed away suddenly at home on Monday 20th July 2020.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 14th August 2020 at 11-15am at City Road Crematorium, Sheffield. Please be aware only immediate family members in Crematorium.
Others are welcome to stand outside at Social Distancing and also join the family after at the Fairway Inn
(S12 3BP) where you will be able
to pay your respects.
There will also be a Remembrance Service for all his friends at
The Holmefield Arms (S80-4RT),
Whitwell at 6pm on the same day .
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Weston Park, via family
or Turner & Wilson.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909-720543
or 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Aug. 7, 2020