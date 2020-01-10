Home

CHAMBERS Barbara Daisy Aged 92 years, of Worksop.
A special Mum, Nanna and
Great Nanna passed away peacefully on 2nd January 2020 and will
be greatly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 10am on Friday 17th January 2020 at the Priory Church, Worksop,
followed by interment in Retford Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please, however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 10, 2020
