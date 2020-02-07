|
Mrs Barbara Chambers Worksop Mrs Barbara Daisy Chambers, formerly Chappell, aged 92, of Shepherds Avenue, Worksop, was buried at Retford Road Cemetery, following a service at Priory Church, Worksop.
Born at Woodsetts, from the age of five, she lived at Carlton-in-Lindrick and was a local resident for 61 years. Barbara was a housewife and worked part time until the age of 65.
Her interests included spending time with her family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren, knitting, crocheting, making blankets for Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice and crosswords.
Barbara who passed away at Greenacres Grange Nursing Home, on January 2, 2020, was predeceased by her husband Alan, she leaves sons Christopher and Gerrard, daughter Pamela, grandchildren Paul, Tracey, Lee, Maria, Craig, Kristian, Carl and eight great-grandchildren.
Mourners were Mr and Mrs C.A. Chambers, Mr and Mrs G.D. Chambers, Mr and Mrs I.M. Bennett, Mr and Mrs P.C. Chambers, Mr and Mrs L.M. Chambers, Mr C. Chambers, Miss T. Chambers, Mr A. Hill, Mr and Mrs K. Pettinger, Mr and Mrs K.M. Bennett, Mr and Mrs C.R. Bennett, Mr J. Green; Miss A. Bowskill (rep Mrs A. Hooton), Mr and Mrs S. Snell, Mrs J. Bierton, Mrs M. Steele, Mr A.J. Steele, Mrs L. Simpson, Mrs L. Scott; Mrs A. Watkinson (rep family), Mr and Mrs G.W. Chambers (rep family); Mr C. Tingle (rep J. Tingle), Mr and Mrs N. Traczykowski, Mrs P. Middleton; Mr J. Eagles (rep Mrs S. Eagles), Mr B. Holt, Mrs F. Handley, Mrs M. Webster, Mr G. Boldero, Mrs P. Joynson, Mr and Mrs R. Artur, Mr and Mrs T. Billam, Mrs S. Billam, Mrs P. Gaskill, Mrs V. Gillert; Mr and Mrs A. Ridsdale (rep family), Mrs B. Gabbitas, Mr and Mrs D. Milner, Mr and Mrs E. Eccles, Mrs J. Chappell, Mrs K. Pritchard, Mr and Mrs K. Walker, Mr and Mrs C. Carter, Mr and Mrs J. Rowbottom could not attend due to illness.
The service was conducted by Father Vyse and arrangements were by Dolby Funeral Services.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 7, 2020