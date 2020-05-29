MOORE Barbara Former Landlady of
The Peacock Inn in Worksop.
Passed away peacefully
on 24th April 2020.
A private funeral service is to be held.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Worksop.
Telephone 01909 472271.
Published in Worksop Guardian on May 29, 2020.