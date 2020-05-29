Or Copy this URL to Share

MOORE Barbara Former Landlady of

The Peacock Inn in Worksop.

Passed away peacefully

on 24th April 2020.



A private funeral service is to be held.



All enquiries to

Co-op Funeralcare, Worksop.

Telephone 01909 472271.



