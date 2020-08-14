|
PIPER Barrie (Baz) Aged 83 years, of Oaklands Care Home, Langwith. Formerly of Baker Street, Creswell
Passed away peacefully at Oaklands,
on Friday 31st July 2020.
Funeral service to be held on Friday
21st August 2020 at 1-30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington. If attending, please be aware only immediate family members in Crematorium. Others are welcome to stand outside at social distancing where you will be able to hear the service. Otherwise anyone not attending the funeral can pay their respects to Barrie by lining Baker Street, Creswell from 12-50pm
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's UK.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909-720543
or 01909-721494
