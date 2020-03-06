|
CRAMMAN Beverly Of Worksop
Bev's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for messages of condolence and donations received in lieu of flowers which raised £299.51 for Hollis Street Short Breaks.
We would like to thank Rev. Ann Rutherford for her comforting words and service at St Johns Church. Also Mr Alec Woodward for an excellent buffet. Thank you to Dolby Funeral Services for their care and attention at this time.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 6, 2020