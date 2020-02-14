|
Mrs Blossom Pell Worksop A service at St Ann's Church, Worksop, preceded burial at Hannah Park Cemetery, of Mrs Blossom Gladys Pell, nee Brown, aged 87.
Born at Rayton Angles, Osberton and a lifelong local resident, Blossom worked in a shop and Worksop laundry, before becoming a mother and housewife.
Her interests included knitting and watching television, she was a member of the Lindrick Players.
Blossom who passed away at Bassetlaw Hospital, on January 8, 2020, leaves her husband Bernard, daughter Diane, grandson Tony, great-grandsons Maverick and Tobias.
Mourners were Mr B. Pell, Ms D. Pell, Mr T. Curtis Ziemianski, Miss B. Fletcher, Mrs J. Charlesworth, Mr and Mrs A. Dawber, Mrs P. Bainbridge; Miss J. Bainbridge (rep Mrs J. Amos and Mrs C. O'Sullivan), Envoy P. Ripper (S.A.), Mr and Mrs C. White, Mrs D. Latimer, Mrs G. Wilson, Mr and Mrs D. Keers, Mrs E. Stanley, Mr and Mrs G. Cullen, Mr and Mrs B. Makeman, Mrs T. Hopkinson, Mr M. Ziemianski.
Donations received in lieu of flowers raised £100 for the Donkey Sanctuary.
The service was conducted by the Reverend Richard Hanford and arrangements were by Co-op Funeralcare.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 14, 2020