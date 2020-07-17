|
Coe Brenda
nee Taylor Aged 90 years, of Worksop.
A loving Wife to late Husband Geoff and much loved Mum, Nan & Mamar, passed away peacefully
on 6th July 2020.
A private funeral service will take place and a memorial service will be held
at a later date when we can all come safely together.
Donations, if desired, to
Bassetlaw Hospital Ward C1,
these will be greatly appreciated.
Further enquiries to
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 17, 2020