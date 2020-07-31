|
|
|
Coe (nee Taylor)
Brenda Ann, Kevin and Deb would like to thank everyone for their cards and messages in memory of our dear "Mam". A very special thanks to everyone who lined the streets to say their final goodbye to Brenda especially First Care for their beautiful tribute. Thank you to
Pastor Steve Williams for his comforting service and to Glyn Mick and everyone at Dolby Funeral Services LTD for their professional and caring service. God bless you all.
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 31, 2020