Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
09:30
Perth Crematorium
FELLOWS
Suddenly but peacefully on the 22nd December at Home in Crieff Scotland, Carol Fellows, aged 68.
Loving wife of Paul, beloved mother of Mark, Louise and Rachel and much loved Grandmother of
George, Grace and Boyd. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday the 10th January at Perth Crematorium at 09.30 to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be made to the Children's Hospice Association, Scotland.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Jan. 4, 2020
