|
|
|
KIDDELL Carol
(Nee Cottam) Aged 74 years,
of Queens Road, Hodthorpe.
Passed away peacefully at
Bassetlaw Hospital, Worksop, on Saturday 27th June 2020.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 16th July 2020 at 11am at Babworth Crematorium, Retford.
If attending, please be aware
only immediate family members
in the crematorium.
Others are welcome to stand outside
at social distancing where you will be able to hear the service.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909-720543 OR
01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 10, 2020