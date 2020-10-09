|
Mrs Carole Anne Moorhouse Worksop Mrs Carole Anne Moorhouse of Greenacres Grange Care Home, Wingfield Avenue, Worksop passed away at Greenacres Grange on 14th August 2020, aged 80 years.
Carole was a school teacher for P.E and later special needs and basic skills.
She was an active member of and lay reader at St. John's Church, Worksop.
Carole enjoyed hockey, hiking, cycling, badminton and creative writing.
She was predeceased by her husband Peter Moorhouse and leaves behind her daughter Elizabeth and three grandchildren.
Carole's burial was at Hannah Park Cemetery with Rev'd Tim Stanford officiating.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, Gateford Road, Worksop.
Mourners were: Mr and Mrs J. Highnett, Mr R. Highnett, Mr G. Highnett, Miss K. Highnett, Mrs J. Sewell and Mr R. E. Sewell and Miss E. Sewell who were representing family. Mrs W. Davidson, Miss R. Arnott, Mrs J. Rudman, Miss H. Cooper, Mr and Mrs C. Moxon, Miss J. Hanford, Mr and Mrs C. Ledger, Mr and Mrs J. Nelson who were representing St. John's Church. Mrs L. Apostol, Mrs L. Stocks representing Mrs L. Bailey and Charlesworth Care.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 9, 2020