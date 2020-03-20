|
|
|
Cooley Carrole
(née Rowan) Born March
30th 1943.
It is with great sadness that the family of Carrole Cooley wish to announce her passing on 11th March 2020 at Pathfinders Care, Ollerton following a long fight with Motor Neurone Disease, aged 76 years.
All those who knew and loved
Carrole are welcome to join the
family at the Priory Church on Thursday, 26th March 2020 at 1.30pm to celebrate her life. No flowers
please, donations welcome if
desired to MND Association via JUSTGIVING page link https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Carrole-Cooley
The family give their thanks to all those who contributed to the wellbeing and care of Carrole including all staff, nurses, carers at Pathfinders Ollerton, Bassetlaw Hospital, Westwood Care home staff and Bassetlaw Hospice day care staff.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 20, 2020