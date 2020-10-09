|
|
|
Hopkinson Christina Theresa
(Tina) Sadly passed
away peacefully, surrounded by her family on
the 25th September aged 87.
A devoted, loving and caring mum
and grandma. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Christina was proprietor of
Star Radio Taxis in the town
also Worksop Wedding Cars
and a Haulage business.
She leaves her daughter Theresa,
her sons Iain, Wayne and Karl,
11 Grandchildren and
18 Great grandchildren.
The funeral will take place on
Monday 26th October 2020, 11am
at St Joseph's Church, Worksop.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 9, 2020