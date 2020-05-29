Or Copy this URL to Share

DIXON Christine Betty

(née Hayes) Aged 76 of Carlton-in-Lindrick.

Passed away peacefully at Clumber Court Care Home, Retford on May 19th. A loving wife, mum and sister.

A private funeral service will be held Thursday 4th June at Barnby Moor.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to

Clumber Court Care Home.

For further enquiries please contact,

Clive Hopkinson Funeral Service,

17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA.

Tel: 01909 485747



