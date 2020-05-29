DIXON Christine Betty
(née Hayes) Aged 76 of Carlton-in-Lindrick.
Passed away peacefully at Clumber Court Care Home, Retford on May 19th. A loving wife, mum and sister.
A private funeral service will be held Thursday 4th June at Barnby Moor.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to
Clumber Court Care Home.
For further enquiries please contact,
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Service,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA.
Tel: 01909 485747
Published in Worksop Guardian on May 29, 2020.