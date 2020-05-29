Christine Dixon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DIXON Christine Betty
(née Hayes) Aged 76 of Carlton-in-Lindrick.
Passed away peacefully at Clumber Court Care Home, Retford on May 19th. A loving wife, mum and sister.
A private funeral service will be held Thursday 4th June at Barnby Moor.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to
Clumber Court Care Home.
For further enquiries please contact,
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Service,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA.
Tel: 01909 485747

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worksop Guardian on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hopkinson Funeral Service (Worksop)
17 Watson Road
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2BA
01909 485747
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved